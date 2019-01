Erlend Fredrik Skomsvoll (born 12 May 1969 in Bærum, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (piano, keyboards, accordion, and tuba), band leader, composer and arranger, known from his own band Skomsork and the band Wibutee with Live Maria Roggen, Madrugada, and Kaizers Orchestra. He has also cooperated with Nils Petter Molvær, Chick Corea and Pat Metheny.

