Etta ScolloBorn 25 July 1958
Etta Scollo
1958-07-25
Etta Scollo Biography (Wikipedia)
Etta Scollo (born 27 May 1958) is an Italian singer and songwriter. Her music combines traditional Sicilian music, pop and jazz.
Etta Scollo Tracks
Sicilia Mia poem by Ibn Hamdis translated by Toti Scialoja
