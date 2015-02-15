Rej3ctzElectro funk / Funk / Hip Hop, California. Formed 2010
Rej3ctz
2010
Rej3ctz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rej3ctz are an American hip-hop and electronic music group that originated from California's party scene, and rose to prominence in late 2010 with their single "Cat Daddy", and its eponymous dance, which became a viral phenomenon, reaching more than 70 million views on YouTube.
Rej3ctz Tracks
Spring Break
Rej3ctz
Spring Break
Spring Break
Last played on
Peta Griffin
Rej3ctz
Peta Griffin
Peta Griffin
Last played on
Cat Daddy
Rej3ctz
Cat Daddy
Cat Daddy
Last played on
Rej3ctz Links
