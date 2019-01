The Rej3ctz are an American hip-hop and electronic music group that originated from California's party scene, and rose to prominence in late 2010 with their single "Cat Daddy", and its eponymous dance, which became a viral phenomenon, reaching more than 70 million views on YouTube.

