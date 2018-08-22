Pete Moore, born in Essex, England, was a British composer and arranger for a string of famous artistes since the 1950/60s. He died on December 1, 2013 at the age of 89. He studied composition and arranging privately for approximately ten years with three teachers. These were Alfred Nieman (who was on the staff at the Guildhall School of Music, London), Henry Geehl and a certain "Dr. Cook" who was probably another staff member at one of the London music colleges.

Beginning in 1958, he worked with such greats as Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Peggy Lee, Frankie Laine, Connie Francis and Peter Sellers, amongst others, on all manner of broadcasts and recordings. He frequently collaborated with record producer Ken Barnes. As a composer, he wrote themes for many TV commercials including such famous brands as Coca-Cola and Lux Toilet Soap, numerous songs recorded by such artists as Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Frankie Laine and Fred Astaire. But it is his composition “Asteroid” – the famous theme for Pearl & Dean’s cinema advertisements – that remains his most familiar and most successful composition. Apart from being heard every day (for the last 45 years) on cinema screens in the U.K., it is constantly featured around the world in commercials and documentaries. For many people,[who?] the very sound of its “pa-papa-pa” fanfare spells “cinema.” It has also been “sampled” by modern-day pop artists and enjoyed chart success on more than one occasion. Pearl & Dean's signature tune is one of the most famous tracks played in British movie houses.