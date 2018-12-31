Solomon KingAllen Verner Levy. Born 13 August 1931. Died 22 January 2005
Solomon King
1931-08-13
Solomon King Biography (Wikipedia)
Solomon King (August 13, 1931 – January 21, 2005) was an American 1960s and 1970s popular music singer. He is best remembered for his 1968 British hit single, "She Wears My Ring", which charted in 40 countries.
Solomon King Tracks
She Wears My Ring
This Beautiful Day
When We Were Young
Answer me
