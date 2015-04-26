MehmoodBorn 29 September 1932. Died 23 July 2004
Mehmood
1932-09-29
Mehmood Biography (Wikipedia)
Mehmood Ali (29 September 1932 – 23 July 2004), popularly known simply as Mehmood, was an Indian actor, singer, director and producer best known for playing comic roles in Hindi films. During his career of more than four decades, he worked in over 300 Hindi films. Mehmood received 25 Nominations for filmfare awards, 19 for 'Best Performance in a Comic Role', while the awards started in 1954, awards for the best comedian category started only in 1967. Prior to that Mehmood also received 6 nominations for 'Best Supporting Actor'.
Mehmood Tracks
Ek Chatur Naar
Kishore Kumar
Ek Chatur Naar
Ek Chatur Naar
Muthu Kodi Kawari Hada
Mehmood
Muthu Kodi Kawari Hada
Muthu Kodi Kawari Hada
Performer
Na Biwi Na Bachcha
Mehmood
Na Biwi Na Bachcha
Na Biwi Na Bachcha
Sabse Bada Rupaiyaa
Mehmood
Sabse Bada Rupaiyaa
Sabse Bada Rupaiyaa
