Detroit Symphony OrchestraFormed 1914
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1914
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e7ec05a-3473-4bd0-967a-8546525555cc
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is an American orchestra based in Detroit, Michigan. Its main performance center is Orchestra Hall at the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood. The DSO performs throughout the metro Detroit area in both paid neighborhood series concerts and free community concerts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Viola Concerto Part 1
Nico Muhly
Viola Concerto Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Viola Concerto Part 1
Last played on
Schlagobers - ballet in 2 acts (Op.70), Schlagobers-Walzer
Richard Strauss
Schlagobers - ballet in 2 acts (Op.70), Schlagobers-Walzer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Schlagobers - ballet in 2 acts (Op.70), Schlagobers-Walzer
Last played on
December: Christmas (The Seasons, Op 37b arr Gauk)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
December: Christmas (The Seasons, Op 37b arr Gauk)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
December: Christmas (The Seasons, Op 37b arr Gauk)
Last played on
Le roi malgre lui - Fete polonaise
Emmanuel Chabrier
Le roi malgre lui - Fete polonaise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Le roi malgre lui - Fete polonaise
Last played on
Negro Folk Symphony (2nd mvt)
William L. Dawson, Detroit Symphony Orchestra & Neeme Järvi
Negro Folk Symphony (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Negro Folk Symphony (2nd mvt)
Composer
Last played on
Symphonie fantastique (A Ball)
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique (A Ball)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Symphonie fantastique (A Ball)
Last played on
Danza de Jalisco
Aaron Copland
Danza de Jalisco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Danza de Jalisco
Last played on
Dance Panels (No 5)
Aaron Copland
Dance Panels (No 5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Dance Panels (No 5)
Last played on
Fanfare for the Common Man
Aaron Copland
Fanfare for the Common Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Fanfare for the Common Man
Last played on
Czech Suite, Op 39
Antonín Dvořák
Czech Suite, Op 39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Czech Suite, Op 39
Last played on
Symphonie fantastique (Dream of a Witches' Sabbath)
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique (Dream of a Witches' Sabbath)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Symphonie fantastique (Dream of a Witches' Sabbath)
Last played on
Le carnaval romain
Hector Berlioz
Le carnaval romain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Le carnaval romain
Last played on
Polonaise in E flat major, B100
Antonín Dvořák
Polonaise in E flat major, B100
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Polonaise in E flat major, B100
Last played on
Faust: Act II Waltz
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust: Act II Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Faust: Act II Waltz
Last played on
Le jardin féerique (Ma mère l'oye)
Maurice Ravel
Le jardin féerique (Ma mère l'oye)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le jardin féerique (Ma mère l'oye)
Last played on
October: Autumn Song (The Seasons, Op 37b)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
October: Autumn Song (The Seasons, Op 37b)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
October: Autumn Song (The Seasons, Op 37b)
Last played on
October: Autumn Song (The Seasons, Op 37b)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
October: Autumn Song (The Seasons, Op 37b)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
October: Autumn Song (The Seasons, Op 37b)
Last played on
Gopak (Sorochinskaya yarmarka)
Modest Mussorgsky
Gopak (Sorochinskaya yarmarka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Gopak (Sorochinskaya yarmarka)
Last played on
First Song of Lel (The Snow Maiden)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
First Song of Lel (The Snow Maiden)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
First Song of Lel (The Snow Maiden)
Last played on
Vltava (Má vlast)
Bedrich Smetana
Vltava (Má vlast)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Vltava (Má vlast)
Last played on
España
Emmanuel Chabrier
España
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
España
Last played on
Gwendoline (Overture)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Gwendoline (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Gwendoline (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 "Song of a new race" (1st mvt)
William Grant Still
Symphony no. 2 "Song of a new race" (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no. 2 "Song of a new race" (1st mvt)
Last played on
Polka in B flat major, Op 53a No 1, 'For Prague students'
Antonín Dvořák
Polka in B flat major, Op 53a No 1, 'For Prague students'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Polka in B flat major, Op 53a No 1, 'For Prague students'
Last played on
Adagio for Strings
Samuel Barber
Adagio for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Adagio for Strings
Last played on
Danza de Jalisco (3 Latin American Sketches)
Aaron Copland
Danza de Jalisco (3 Latin American Sketches)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Danza de Jalisco (3 Latin American Sketches)
Last played on
Marche militaire française (Suite algérienne)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Marche militaire française (Suite algérienne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Marche militaire française (Suite algérienne)
Last played on
Symphony in E minor, Op 32 (4th mvt)
Amy Beach
Symphony in E minor, Op 32 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Symphony in E minor, Op 32 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Polonaise in E flat major
Antonín Dvořák
Polonaise in E flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Polonaise in E flat major
Last played on
Faust (Act 2: Waltz)
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust (Act 2: Waltz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Faust (Act 2: Waltz)
Last played on
Les entretiens de la belle et de la bête (Ma mère l'oye)
Maurice Ravel
Les entretiens de la belle et de la bête (Ma mère l'oye)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Les entretiens de la belle et de la bête (Ma mère l'oye)
Last played on
Fanfare for the Common Man
Aaron Copland
Fanfare for the Common Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Fanfare for the Common Man
Last played on
Danse villageoise (Suite pastorale)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Danse villageoise (Suite pastorale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Danse villageoise (Suite pastorale)
Last played on
Danzon Cubano
Aaron Copland
Danzon Cubano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Danzon Cubano
Last played on
Symphony in E minor 'Gaelic', Op 32 (1st mvt)
Amy Beach
Symphony in E minor 'Gaelic', Op 32 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Symphony in E minor 'Gaelic', Op 32 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Overture To The School For Scandal
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Overture To The School For Scandal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture To The School For Scandal
Last played on
Fra Diavolo (Overture)
Daniel‐François‐Esprit Auber
Fra Diavolo (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14g.jpglink
Fra Diavolo (Overture)
Last played on
Czech Suite (Fouth Movement: Romanza)
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Czech Suite (Fouth Movement: Romanza)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Czech Suite (Fouth Movement: Romanza)
Last played on
Negro Folk Symphony (3rd mvt)
William Levi Dawson
Negro Folk Symphony (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Negro Folk Symphony (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Two Pictures for orchestra (Village Dance)
Béla Bartók
Two Pictures for orchestra (Village Dance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Two Pictures for orchestra (Village Dance)
Last played on
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème)
Georges Bizet
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème)
Last played on
Suite pastorale
Emmanuel Chabrier
Suite pastorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Suite pastorale
Last played on
Petite suite
Claude Debussy
Petite suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Petite suite
Last played on
Playlists featuring Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist