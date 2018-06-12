Estonian Concert Choir
Estonian Concert Choir
Clothe the homeland in forests (The Song of the Forests, Op 81)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Execution of Stepan Razin
Dmitri Shostakovich
We will clothe our homeland with forests (from The Song of the Forests Op. 81)
Dmitri Shostakovich
