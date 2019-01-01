Brandon Green (born July 23, 1988), better known by his stage name Maejor (formerly Bei Maejor and later Maejor Ali), is an American record producer, singer, rapper and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan. Maejor has written and produced songs for several prominent artists in the music industry, including Big Time Rush, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, Tinie Tempah, Keri Hilson, LeToya Luckett, Siedah Garrett, Ciara, Cody Simpson, Elle Varner, Chrisette Michelle, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Wiz Khalifa, Tiësto, Three 6 Mafia, Iggy Azalea, Drake and is also a part of the EDM duo AREA21 alongside Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

In 2013, Green was briefly signed to Def Jam Recordings, and released the breakout single as a solo artist, "Lolly", featuring Juicy J and longtime collaborator Justin Bieber. The song peaked at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. As well as producing music for national campaigns including Pepsi and the Boston Celtics, Maejor has also scored film soundtracks for Bratz: The Movie (2007), The Princess and the Frog (2009) and Think Like a Man (2012). He also has produced music for video games including NBA 2K and FIFA.