Harry TateBorn 4 July 1872. Died 14 February 1940
Harry Tate
1872-07-04
Harry Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Macdonald Hutchison (4 July 1872 - 14 February 1940), professionally known as Harry Tate, was an English comedian who performed both in the music halls and in films. Tate worked for Henry Tate & Sons, Sugar Refiners before going on the stage, and took his stage name from them.
Harry Tate Tracks
Fishing
