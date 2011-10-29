Dug Dug'sFormed 1964
1964
Los Dug Dug's are a rock group from Durango, Mexico, best known for their work in the 60s and early 70s. They were one of the first Mexican bands to adapt The Beatles' influence and are noted as one of the first Mexican bands to write their own songs, as well as cover songs by British and American acts in English, thus breaking what had up to then been an unwritten rule in Mexican rock. They continue to perform today.
Who Would Look At Me
Lost In My World
I Got The Feeling
Eclipse
