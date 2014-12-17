KhonnorBorn 24 July 1986
Khonnor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e738ade-7a4b-4221-987b-6588f0244952
Khonnor Biography (Wikipedia)
Connor Kirby-Long (born July 24, 1986) is an American electronic musician from Saint Johnsbury, Vermont who releases music under the name Khonnor. He has published works under several other names, including Grandma, and I, Cactus.
He used low-tech instruments such as a cheap microphone and an old computer, an amp, a guitar, and experimental electronics in his recording Handwriting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Khonnor Tracks
Sort by
I Was Everything You Wanted Until You Quit
Khonnor
I Was Everything You Wanted Until You Quit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Khonnor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist