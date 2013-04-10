Юлия СавичеваYulia Savicheva. Born 14 February 1987
1987-02-14
Biography (Wikipedia)
Yulia Stanislavovna Savicheva (Russian: Ю́лия Станисла́вовна Са́вичева; born 14 February 1987) is a Russian singer who represented Russia in the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Istanbul, Turkey.
Believe Me
Believe Me
Believe Me
