Kissing the PinkBritish new wave/synthpop group. Formed 1980
Kissing the Pink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e7138ab-863f-42d6-b0d7-1f161ffcca20
Kissing the Pink Biography (Wikipedia)
Kissing the Pink are a British new wave/synthpop group from London, England. Members included Nick Whitecross, Jon Hall, George Stewart, Josephine Wells, Anne Stokes, Peter Barnett, Sylvia Griffin, Steve Cusack and Simon Aldridge.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kissing the Pink Tracks
Sort by
Last Film
Kissing the Pink
Last Film
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Film
Last played on
Watching Their Eyes - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Watching Their Eyes - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Lasts Foreve - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Love Lasts Foreve - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Man Restless - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Big Man Restless - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming Alone - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Dreaming Alone - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming Alone - Paris Theatre 1983
Under-Age - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Under-Age - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under-Age - Paris Theatre 1983
Maybe This Day - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Maybe This Day - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe This Day - Paris Theatre 1983
Desert Song - Paris Theatre 1983
Kissing the Pink
Desert Song - Paris Theatre 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desert Song - Paris Theatre 1983
The Last Film
Kissing the Pink
The Last Film
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Film
Last played on
Certain Things Are Likely
Kissing the Pink
Certain Things Are Likely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Certain Things Are Likely
Last played on
30,000 Women (Thomas Bullock Re-Edit)
Kissing the Pink
30,000 Women (Thomas Bullock Re-Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
30,000 Women (Thomas Bullock Re-Edit)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kissing the Pink
Kissing the Pink Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist