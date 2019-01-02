Nu ShoozFormed 1979. Disbanded 1992
Nu Shooz
1979
Nu Shooz Biography (Wikipedia)
Nu Shooz is an American freestyle/R&B group fronted by husband-and-wife team of John Smith and Valerie Day, based in Portland, Oregon, United States. The Shooz released four albums in the U.S. during the 1980s. Their third album, Poolside, brought the group's sound to a wider audience.
Nu Shooz Tracks
I Can't Wait
