The Undisputed TruthFormed 1970. Disbanded 1981
The Undisputed Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgvk.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e676b63-5c50-4c86-88d8-54243bba76d9
The Undisputed Truth Biography (Wikipedia)
The Undisputed Truth was a 1970s Motown recording act, assembled by record producer Norman Whitfield as a means for being able to experiment with his psychedelic soul production techniques. Joe "Pep" Harris served as main lead singer, with Billie Rae Calvin and Brenda Joyce Evans on additional leads and background vocals.
The Undisputed Truth Tracks
Smiling Faces Sometimes
You + Me = Love
Save It For A Rainy Day
Ufo's
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Smiling Faces Sometimes (Futureshock Main Ingredient Mix)
You've Got The Love I Need
You + Me = Love (12")
Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today)
Law Of The Land
Higher Than High
Law of the Land (Joey Negro Tribute to Norman Whitfield)
You Make Your Own Heaven And Hell Right Here On Earth
With A Little Help From My Friends
California Soul
Let's Go Back to Day One
Papa Was A Rolling Stone
Like A Rolling Stone
Sandman
