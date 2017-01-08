J.D. ShortBorn 26 December 1902. Died 21 October 1962
J.D. Short Biography (Wikipedia)
J.D. Short (December 26, 1902 – October 21, 1962) was an American Delta blues singer, guitarist and harmonicist with a distinctive vibrato-laden singing voice. Early in his career, he recorded under a number of pseudonyms, including Jelly Jaw Short. His noteworthy works include "Lonesome Swamp Rattlesnake" and "You're Tempting Me".
Barefoot Blues
