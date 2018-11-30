Rudolph GanzBorn 24 February 1877. Died 2 August 1972
Rudolph Ganz
1877-02-24
Rudolph Ganz Biography
Rudolph Ganz (24 February 1877 Zurich – 2 August 1972 Chicago) was a Swiss-born American pianist, conductor, composer, and music educator.
Boléro arr for piano
Maurice Ravel
