Charles Sullivan
Charles Sullivan (now Kamau Muata Adilifu) (November 8, 1944) is an American jazz trumpeter. He has made recordings as sideman with Woody Shaw, Dollar Brand, Ricky Ford, and King Curtis, among others. He also recorded three albums as leader.
