Fear is an LA punk band, includes Flea & Chuck Biscuits. Formed 1977
Fear
1977
Fear Biography (Wikipedia)
Fear is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1977. The band is credited for helping to shape the sound and style of Californian hardcore punk. The group gained national prominence after an infamous 1981 performance on Saturday Night Live.
Frontman Lee Ving has been the band's only constant member. Since its formation, the band has gone through various lineup changes, and at one point, featured Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on bass.
Fear Tracks
I Don't Care About You
Fear
I Don't Care About You
I Don't Care About You
Gimme Some Action
Fear
Gimme Some Action
Gimme Some Action
I Love Living In The City
Fear
I Love Living In The City
I Love Living In The City
