D.I.D, formerly known as Dog Is Dead, are a five-piece indie pop band from West Bridgford, Nottingham, who have described their music as "an original blend of harmonious, indie-pop in the disco, with a cheeky jazz hint" and "uplifting pop for jazz junkies and choir folk". The band consists of Robert Howie Milton (main vocals, guitar, bass guitar), Rob 'Paul Roberts' White (vocals, guitar), Joss Van Wilder (vocals, keyboards, guitar, accordion), Lawrence 'Trev' Cole (vocals, saxophone, bass guitar) and Daniel Harvey (drums).

The band are also well known for their sense of humor. This was showcased when a screenshot taken by keys player Joss was featured on popular Twitter page LADbible after a prank in which his phone number was placed on Gumtree alongside an advert for kittens and he was inundated with responses.