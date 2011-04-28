Boys Life was an American indie rock band from Kansas City, Missouri formed in 1993. Members would go on to Canyon, The Farewell Bend, and Lullaby for the Working Class. Brandon Butler has also released several albums of solo material under his own name and formed the band Six Bells in 2014, who released their debut album in Fall 2015.[1] In 2015, the band announced a brief reunion tour to coincide with the vinyl-only reissue of its second full-length album.