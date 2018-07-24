Michael Fall, (born, Lokeren, June 9, 1980) is a Belgian DJ, producer, and remixer from Moerbeke-Waas, Belgium. Michael Fall is currently signed on different record labels worldwide. In the past he signed deals with major labels such as Universal Music Group, CNR Records in Belgium & ZYX Music records in Germany. He released many songs that have charted in Belgian and foreign charts. He ended his publishing contract with BMC Universal in November 2012 and signed a new publishing contract in November 2012 at the Dutch independent music publisher Strengholt Music Group. In 2013 he released his debut album called 'Turn on your radio' and was listed in the official Belgium album charts. Michael is owner of MFrecords based in Belgium and he owns a record store in Zelzate. In 2014 he received a golden award for his debut album. On 31 July 2015 he released his second album called 'Ain't nothing but a party'.