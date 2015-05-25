Catherine MalfitanoBorn 18 April 1948
Catherine Malfitano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e614e2a-14de-4df1-a60c-abfff6197e7e
Catherine Malfitano Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Malfitano (born 18 April 1948) is an American operatic soprano and opera director. Malfitano was born in New York City, the daughter of a ballet dancer mother, Maria Maslova, and a violinist father, Joseph Malfitano. She attended the High School of Music and Art and studied at the Frank Corsaro Studio and the Manhattan School of Music, graduating in 1971.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Catherine Malfitano Tracks
Sort by
The Tales of Hoffmann (Act 1: conclusion)
Rémy Corazza
The Tales of Hoffmann (Act 1: conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
The Tales of Hoffmann (Act 1: conclusion)
Conductor
Last played on
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Jacques Offenbach
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Conductor
Last played on
Catherine Malfitano Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist