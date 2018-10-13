Balaam and the AngelFormed 1984. Disbanded 1989
Balaam and the Angel
1984
Balaam and the Angel Biography
Balaam and the Angel are a Scottish rock band founded by Mark, James (Jim), and Desmond (Des) Morris in Cannock, England in 1984.
Balaam and the Angel Tracks
I'll Show You Something Special
I'll Show You Something Special
She Knows
She Knows
