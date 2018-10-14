Liz CallawayBorn 13 April 1961
Liz Callaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e5c4aa4-1260-4f2d-8400-854f7c0b38e5
Liz Callaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Liz Callaway (born April 13, 1961) is an American singer and actress, who is best known for having provided the singing voices of many female characters in animated films, such as Anya/Anastasia in Anastasia, Odette in The Swan Princess, Jasmine in the Aladdin sequels The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, adult Kiara in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, and a dancing napkin ring in Beauty and Beast. She was also the original Ellen in the Broadway production of Miss Saigon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liz Callaway Tracks
Sort by
Journey To The Past
Liz Callaway
Journey To The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey To The Past
Last played on
Journey To The Past
Liz Callaway
Journey To The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey To The Past
Last played on
Once Upon A December
Liz Callaway
Once Upon A December
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once Upon A December
Last played on
It's Today
Liz Callaway
It's Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Today
Last played on
How To Succeed/I Believe In You
Liz Callaway
How To Succeed/I Believe In You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How To Succeed/I Believe In You
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e59whn
Southbank Centre, London
2018-03-15T00:28:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05zmk54.jpg
15
Mar
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
Liz Callaway Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist