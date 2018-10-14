Liz Callaway (born April 13, 1961) is an American singer and actress, who is best known for having provided the singing voices of many female characters in animated films, such as Anya/Anastasia in Anastasia, Odette in The Swan Princess, Jasmine in the Aladdin sequels The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, adult Kiara in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, and a dancing napkin ring in Beauty and Beast. She was also the original Ellen in the Broadway production of Miss Saigon.