L.A. Salami
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04t9ft4.png
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e58adfc-bd37-4b57-bdeb-a91d02622edf
L.A. Salami Biography (Wikipedia)
Lookman Adekunle Salami, known professionally as L.A. Salami, is a singer and songwriter that is signed to Sunday Best Recordings & Domino Publishing. He has released three EPs and two albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
L.A. Salami Performances & Interviews
- L.A. Salami Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yqcz9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yqcz9.jpg2014-05-09T20:00:00.000ZFree download here: http://soundcloud.com/bbcradio1/la-salami-alarm-call-for-rob-da-bank-free-downloadhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yqd2w
L.A. Salami Alarm Call
L.A. Salami Tracks
Sort by
You're Better Off Alone
L.A. Salami
You're Better Off Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t9ft4.pnglink
You're Better Off Alone
Last played on
Jean Is Gone
L.A. Salami
Jean Is Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t9ft4.pnglink
Jean Is Gone
Last played on
Science + Bhuddism = A Reality You Can Own
L.A. Salami
Science + Bhuddism = A Reality You Can Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t9ft4.pnglink
Brick Lane
L.A. Salami
Brick Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t9ft4.pnglink
Brick Lane
Last played on
I Need Answers
L.A. Salami
I Need Answers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t9ft4.pnglink
I Need Answers
Last played on
Generation L(ost)
L.A. Salami
Generation L(ost)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t9dwx.jpglink
Generation L(ost)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Music at SXSW 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejxbp6/acts/a2nn5v
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2017-03-16T00:47:46
16
Mar
2017
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Music at SXSW 2017
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
L.A. Salami Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist