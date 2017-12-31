Reel Big FishCalifornia ska punk band. Formed 1992
Reel Big Fish
1992
Reel Big Fish Biography (Wikipedia)
Reel Big Fish is an American ska punk band from Orange County, California, best known for the 1997 hit "Sell Out". The band gained mainstream recognition in the mid-to-late 1990s, during the third wave of ska with the release of the gold certified album Turn the Radio Off. Soon after, the band lost mainstream recognition but gained an underground cult following. As of 2006, the band is no longer signed to a major record label, and has since been independent. After many line-up changes throughout the years, front man Aaron Barrett remains the only founding member in the band.
Auld Lang Syne
Reel Big Fish
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Sell Out
Reel Big Fish
Sell Out
Sell Out
Take On Me
Reel Big Fish
Take On Me
Take On Me
Take On Me (Best Of)
Reel Big Fish
Take On Me (Best Of)
Take On Me (Best Of)
Beer
Reel Big Fish
Beer
Beer
Average Man
Reel Big Fish
Average Man
Average Man
Monkey Man
Reel Big Fish
Monkey Man
Monkey Man
Where Have You Been?
Reel Big Fish
Where Have You Been?
Where Have You Been?
New York New York (Cover)
Reel Big Fish
New York New York (Cover)
New York New York (Cover)
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Reel Big Fish, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
