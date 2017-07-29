IsisExperimental post-metal band from Boston, USA. Formed 1997. Disbanded 23 June 2010
1997
Isis (sometimes stylized ISIS) was an American heavy metal band founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 1997 and later based in Los Angeles. The band borrowed from and helped to evolve the post-metal sound pioneered by bands such as Neurosis and Godflesh, characterized by lengthy songs focusing on repetition and evolution of structure. Isis's last studio album, Wavering Radiant, was released on May 5, 2009. Isis disbanded in June 2010, just before the release of a split EP with the Melvins. In 2018, the group reformed as 'Celestial' for a one-off show to pay tribute to Caleb Scofield.
Bobbi & Maria
Bobbi & Maria
The Beginning and The End
The Beginning and The End
False Light
False Light
