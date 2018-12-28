Selda BağcanBorn 1948
Selda Bağcan
1948
Selda Bağcan Biography (Wikipedia)
Selda Bağcan (born 1948), also known mononymously as Selda, is a Turkish folk singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music producer.
Selda Bağcan Tracks
İnce İnce Bir Kar Yağar
İnce İnce Bir Kar Yağar
Yaylalar
Yaylalar
Sivas Ellerinde Sazim Calinir
Sivas Ellerinde Sazim Calinir
Yuh Yuh
Yuh Yuh
Yalan Dünya
Yalan Dünya
Meydan Sizindir
Meydan Sizindir
Yaz Gazeteci Yaz
Yaz Gazeteci Yaz
Dost Uyan
Dost Uyan
Boo
Boo
Yaz Gazeteci
Yaz Gazeteci
Nem Kaldi (feat. Kardaşlar)
Nem Kaldi (feat. Kardaşlar)
Yaylalar
Yaylalar
Utan Utan
Utan Utan
Gitme
Gitme
Yaz Gazeteci Yaz
Yaz Gazeteci Yaz
Ince Ince
Ince Ince
