Casey Dienel (born March 10, 1985) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She released her debut album, Wind-Up Canary, in 2006 on Hush Records. Dienel has also performed and recorded as White Hinterland, whose first album, titled Phylactery Factory, was released on March 4, 2008, by the independent record label Dead Oceans. Dienel plays piano, keyboards and ukulele.
Icarus
White Noise
Dry Mind
Sickle No Sword
Live With You
Ring The Bell
Iacrus
Amsterdam
Icarus (Pick & Mix Contender)
Bow & Arrow
