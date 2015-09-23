Kevin Glackin
Kevin Glackin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e4c9e31-49d9-4bbf-a39c-c4e34a6671d9
Kevin Glackin Tracks
Sort by
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Traditional Irish, Dermot McLaughlin, Ciarán Tourish, Tommy Peoples, Séamus Gibson, Séamus Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Proinsias Ó Maonaigh, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Paula Doohan, Liz Doherty, Tom Robert, Colin Robert, John Robert, Andrew Deyell, Davy Tulloch, Daniel Lapp, Dave Jackson & Alan Clark
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Composer
Singer
Last played on
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CON CASSIDY'S/THE IRISH WASHERWOMAN
Kevin Glackin
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CON CASSIDY'S/THE IRISH WASHERWOMAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CON CASSIDY'S/THE IRISH WASHERWOMAN
Last played on
Kevin Glackin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist