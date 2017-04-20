Beaumont Hannant
Beaumont Hannant (born 20th century) is a British musician, producer and DJ from York, England. His contributions extend to ambient techno, IDM, hip hop, and indie rock. Hannant has received positive critical reviews[citation needed] and was named one of "The Faces of '94"[citation needed] by music magazine Select.
Psi-Onyx (Psix Million Dollar Myx Oscar Goldman Bonus)
Psi-Onyx (Psix Million Dollar Myx Oscar Goldman Bonus)
