Elizabeth Cook (born July 18, 1972 in Wildwood, Florida) is an American country music singer. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on March 17, 2000. Cook, "the daughter of a hillbilly singer married to a moonshiner who played his upright bass while in a prison band," was "virtually unknown to the pop masses" before she made a debut appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman in June 2012. The New York Times called her "a sharp and surprising country singer" and an "idiosyncratic traditionalist."