Elizabeth CookUS country singer. Born 17 July 1972
Elizabeth Cook
Elizabeth Cook
1972-07-17
Elizabeth Cook
Elizabeth Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Cook (born July 18, 1972 in Wildwood, Florida) is an American country music singer. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on March 17, 2000. Cook, "the daughter of a hillbilly singer married to a moonshiner who played his upright bass while in a prison band," was "virtually unknown to the pop masses" before she made a debut appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman in June 2012. The New York Times called her "a sharp and surprising country singer" and an "idiosyncratic traditionalist."
Elizabeth Cook Tracks
Sometimes it Takes Balls To Be A Woman
All We Need Is Love
Mama's Prayers
All Strung Out Like Christmas Lights, (feat. Elizabeth Cook)
Performer
Cutting Diamonds
Straightjacket Love
Broke Down In London On The M25
Dharma Gate
Exodus Of Venus
Evacuation
Dyin'
I had someone Else Before I had you
I Had Someone Else Before I Had You
Mama's Funeral
Herion Addict Sister
Blackland Farmer
El Camino
All The Time
What Do I Do
SNAKE IN THE BED
I'm Beginning To Forget You
Sometiems It Takes Balls
Sunday Morning
Always Tomorrow
Gospel Plow
I'll never know
These Men of God
Before I Go That far
Mama You Wanted To Be A Singer Too
A Kiss For Christmas
Old Dan Tucker
