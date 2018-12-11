Chad CromwellBorn 14 June 1957
Chad Cromwell
1957-06-14
Chad Cromwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Chad Cromwell (born June 14, 1957) is an American rock drummer whose music career has spanned more than 30 years. He is possibly best known for his work with Neil Young, Mark Knopfler and Joe Walsh. He is the founding member of a band called Fortunate Sons, which released a self-titled album in 2004. He has worked with multiple prominent artists from various genres such as Joss Stone, Bonnie Raitt, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash.
