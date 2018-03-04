Esmerine is a Canadian modern chamber music group that incorporates genres such as drone music, post punk, and Turkish folk. Founded in Montreal in 2000 by Bruce Cawdron (drums) and Beckie Foon (cello), current members also include percussionist Jamie Thompson and multi-instrumentalist Brian Sanderson. The band has released five albums. Dalmak, was awarded Instrumental Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2014. Their latest Lost Voices is nominated for Instrumental Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2016.