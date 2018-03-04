EsmerineFormed 2003
Esmerine
2003
Esmerine Biography
Esmerine is a Canadian modern chamber music group that incorporates genres such as drone music, post punk, and Turkish folk. Founded in Montreal in 2000 by Bruce Cawdron (drums) and Beckie Foon (cello), current members also include percussionist Jamie Thompson and multi-instrumentalist Brian Sanderson. The band has released five albums. Dalmak, was awarded Instrumental Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2014. Their latest Lost Voices is nominated for Instrumental Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2016.
Esmerine Tracks
¡Que Se Vayan Todos!
Esmerine
¡Que Se Vayan Todos!
¡Que Se Vayan Todos!
Northeast Kingdom
Esmerine
Northeast Kingdom
Northeast Kingdom
A River Runs Through This City
Esmerine
A River Runs Through This City
A River Runs Through This City
A trick of the light
Esmerine
A trick of the light
A trick of the light
Yavri Yavri
Esmerine
Yavri Yavri
Yavri Yavri
Snow day for Lhasa
Esmerine
Snow day for Lhasa
Snow day for Lhasa
Trampolin – Constellation
Esmerine
Trampolin – Constellation
Trampolin – Constellation
