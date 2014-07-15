Cerebral Ballzy is a punk rock band from Brooklyn, New York, United States. The band was formed in 2008 and released their debut, self-titled, album on 26 July 2011. The album was released in full as an online preview on the Revolver Magazine website.

Cerebral Ballzy are known for their love of 1980s punk, along with a keen interest in drinking, girls, pizza and skateboarding. The band has received praise for their debut single Insufficient Fare and their energetic live performances. According to the lead singer, Honor Titus, the name Cerebral Ballzy came from a friend who dropped a slice of pizza on a train track and picked it up. Honor said “That was ballsy” and his friend replied “Cerebral Ballsy!”, a play on the congenital disorder cerebral palsy. Titus is the son of rapper Andres "Dres" Titus, of the acclaimed alternative hip hop duo Black Sheep.

The band has completed a tour of the US and played major European festivals including Hevy Music, Sonisphere, Lowlands, Pukkelpop, Soundwaves, Summer Sonic, Roskilde, Eurocannes and Latitude. They played at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan and the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK in August 2011, headlined the 2013 NME Radar Tour, and have played with Flag, Black Lips, The Horrors, Japanther, GBH, The King Blues and FEAR. In 2013 under management of David Bason, Cerebral Ballzy were signed to Julian Casablancas's label Cult Records.