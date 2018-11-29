Martin Owen (born 22 September 1973) is a British classical horn player. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music. He was principal horn of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) 1998–2008. In 2008, he was appointed principal horn of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

He often plays guest principal horn with the major London orchestras, and others including the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. He also has a varied solo career outside the orchestra and appears as soloist and chamber musician in some of the leading music festivals around the world. He is a regular performer at the Wigmore Hall; he made his debut there in 1997 in Benjamin Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings with Philip Langridge and Guildhall Strings. He has since performed the same work there with Toby Spence and the Scottish Ensemble. That collaboration led to a recording for Linn Records, of which Paul Driver said in the Sunday Times, "Owen's playing is a luxury for the ear". Other recordings include Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 4 with the RPO (RPO Classics label), Schubert's Octet with among others Michael Collins (Wigmore Hall Live label), Roderick Elms' Four Seasonal Nocturnes with the RPO (Dutton Records), and Franz Danzi's Symphonie Concertante with the Cadaqués Orchestra.