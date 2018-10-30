Kevin McGuire
Kevin McGuire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e38e9b5-3fcb-4c4f-b2a7-2cc70f6502e9
Kevin McGuire Tracks
Sort by
Sorry
Inge Thomson
Sorry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z9p80.jpglink
Sorry
Last played on
My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose
Eddi Reader
My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose
Willie Stewart
Eddi Reader
Willie Stewart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Willie Stewart
Wild Mountainside
Eddi Reader
Wild Mountainside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Wild Mountainside
Ye Jacobites
Eddi Reader
Ye Jacobites
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Ye Jacobites
Leezie Lindsay
Eddi Reader
Leezie Lindsay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Leezie Lindsay
I Hung My Harp Upon The Willow
Eddi Reader
I Hung My Harp Upon The Willow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
I Hung My Harp Upon The Willow
Charlie Is My Darling
Eddi Reader
Charlie Is My Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Charlie Is My Darling
The Holly and the Ivy/The Sweetness of Mary
Phil Cunningham
The Holly and the Ivy/The Sweetness of Mary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4kn.jpglink
The Holly and the Ivy/The Sweetness of Mary
Last played on
SHINING STAR
Eddi Reader
SHINING STAR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
SHINING STAR
Last played on
Alright Tonight
Kevin McGuire
Alright Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alright Tonight
Last played on
Runnin' Back
Kevin McGuire
Runnin' Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runnin' Back
Last played on
The Happy Hardanger
Kevin McGuire
The Happy Hardanger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Happy Hardanger
Last played on
Back to artist