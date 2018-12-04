CalexicoFormed 1996
Calexico is a Tucson, Arizona-based Americana, Tex-Mex, indie rock band. The band's two main members, Joey Burns and John Convertino, first played together in Los Angeles as part of the group Giant Sand. They have recorded a number of albums on Quarterstick Records, while their 2005 EP In the Reins recorded with Iron & Wine has reached the Billboard 200 album charts. Their musical style is influenced by traditional Latin sounds of mariachi, conjunto, cumbia and tejano mixed with country, jazz and post-rock.
The band is named for the border town of Calexico, California, and has been described by some as "desert noir".
Victor Jara's Hands
Victor Jara's Hands
Last played on
Flores y Tamales
Flores y Tamales
Last played on
Minas De Cobre For Better Metal
Minas De Cobre For Better Metal
Last played on
Alone Again Or
Alone Again Or
Last played on
Woven Birds
Woven Birds
Last played on
Sanchez - BBC Session 19/10/1997
Sanchez - BBC Session 19/10/1997
Last played on
Drape - BBC Session 19/10/1997
Drape - BBC Session 19/10/1997
Last played on
The Ballad Of Cable Hogue
The Ballad Of Cable Hogue
Last played on
Banderilla
Banderilla
Last played on
El Picador
El Picador
Last played on
Longboard
Longboard
Last played on
Quattro
Quattro
Last played on
Wash (BBC Session, 19 Oct 1997)
Wash (BBC Session, 19 Oct 1997)
Last played on
Uncondtional Waltz
Uncondtional Waltz
Last played on
Shortboard
Shortboard
Last played on
Dead In The Water
Dead In The Water
Last played on
Under The Wheels
Under The Wheels
Senor (Tales Of Yankee Power)
Senor (Tales Of Yankee Power)
Girl In The Forest
Girl In The Forest
Voices In The Field
Voices In The Field
Quattro (World Drifts In)
Quattro (World Drifts In)
Crystal Frontier
Crystal Frontier
Last played on
The Town And Miss Lorraine
The Town And Miss Lorraine
Last played on
Sixteen, Maybe Less
Sixteen, Maybe Less
Last played on
Hot Rail
Hot Rail
Last played on
Muleta
Muleta
Last played on
Falling From Sleeves
Falling From Sleeves
Last played on
Sprawl
Sprawl
Last played on
Splitter
Splitter
Last played on
Inspiration 6 Music session 12/10/2008
Inspiration 6 Music session 12/10/2008
Last played on
Two silver trees (6 Music Session, 12 Oct 2008)
Guns Of Brixton
Guns Of Brixton
Last played on
