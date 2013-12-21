MuchuuFormed 2008. Disbanded 2012
Muchuu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br19w.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e34e393-9cd8-43da-856a-7236cb666e06
Muchuu Biography (Wikipedia)
Muchuu were a brother and sister electro pop duo from Herefordshire, UK.
Muchuu started writing music in 2008. In 2010 they released their first album, Adventure We Go on Kii Records. In 2011 their second album, On Beyond, was released by Electric Treasure Records.
Muchuu Tracks
Misty Morning
Muchuu
Misty Morning
Somebody Tell Me
Muchuu
Somebody Tell Me
On Beyond
Muchuu
On Beyond
Their World
Muchuu
Their World
Their World
Dance The Day
Muchuu
Dance The Day
Heart In Turn
Muchuu
Heart In Turn
When I Am Brave
Muchuu
When I Am Brave
Dancing With A Ghost
Muchuu
Dancing With A Ghost
Getaway Train
Muchuu
Getaway Train
Getaway Train
