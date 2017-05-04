SplashhFormed 2012
Splashh
2012
Splashh Biography (Wikipedia)
Splashh were an Anglo-Australian indie rock band, formed in 2012 in Hackney, East London. The band was composed of frontman and guitarist Sasha Frantz Carlson, guitarist/synth player Taddeo "Toto" Vivian MacDonald, bassist Thomas Beal, and synth player Jaie Gonzalez.
Although formed in London, none of the band were from the city. Carlson is from Auckland, New Zealand, Vivian born in Italy and raised in Byron Bay, Australia, Beal from Shifnal, Shropshire, England and Gonzalez from Australia.
The band announced on 5 June 2018 via social media that it was an end of era and that they were taking an indefinite hiatus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Splashh Tracks
See Through
Splashh
See Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
See Through
Last played on
Waiting A Lifetime
Splashh
Waiting A Lifetime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Waiting A Lifetime
Last played on
Pure Blue
Splashh
Pure Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Pure Blue
Last played on
Colour It In
Splashh
Colour It In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Colour It In
Last played on
Green and Blue
Splashh
Green and Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Green and Blue
Last played on
So Young
Splashh
So Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
So Young
Last played on
All I Wanna Do
Splashh
All I Wanna Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
All I Wanna Do
Last played on
Feels Like You
Splashh
Feels Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Feels Like You
Last played on
Sun Kissed Bliss
Splashh
Sun Kissed Bliss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Sun Kissed Bliss
Last played on
Vacation
Splashh
Vacation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Vacation
Last played on
Headspins
Splashh
Headspins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60d.jpglink
Headspins
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T01:06:45
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
