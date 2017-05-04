Splashh were an Anglo-Australian indie rock band, formed in 2012 in Hackney, East London. The band was composed of frontman and guitarist Sasha Frantz Carlson, guitarist/synth player Taddeo "Toto" Vivian MacDonald, bassist Thomas Beal, and synth player Jaie Gonzalez.

Although formed in London, none of the band were from the city. Carlson is from Auckland, New Zealand, Vivian born in Italy and raised in Byron Bay, Australia, Beal from Shifnal, Shropshire, England and Gonzalez from Australia.

The band announced on 5 June 2018 via social media that it was an end of era and that they were taking an indefinite hiatus.