Alessio BaxPianist. Born 30 November 1977
Alessio Bax
1977-11-30
Alessio Bax Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessio Bax is an Italian classical pianist. Bax was born in 1977 in Bari, Italy, and graduated from the Bari conservatory at the age of 14. He won the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in Japan at age 19 and the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition in 2000 after first participating in 1993. Bax was a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s CMS Two for three seasons, beginning in 2009. He also received the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2009. He studied at Southern Methodist University near Dallas, Texas, where he is currently a faculty member of the university's Meadows School of the Arts. Bax is a Steinway Artist.
Alessio Bax Tracks
Quintet in G minor Op.57 for piano and strings
Dmitri Shostakovich
Quintet in G minor Op.57 for piano and strings
Quintet in G minor Op.57 for piano and strings
Last played on
Allegro in A minor D.947 (Lebenssturme) for piano duet
Franz Schubert
Allegro in A minor D.947 (Lebenssturme) for piano duet
Allegro in A minor D.947 (Lebenssturme) for piano duet
Last played on
Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a
Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.5 (Polonaise Op 89)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.5 (Polonaise Op 89)
Piano Concerto No.5 (Polonaise Op 89)
Piano Sonata No.27, Op90
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No.27, Op90
Piano Sonata No.27, Op90
Piano Concerto no.5 'The Emperor' in E flat major. Op 73 - 2nd mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto no.5 'The Emperor' in E flat major. Op 73 - 2nd mvt
Piano Concerto no.5 'The Emperor' in E flat major. Op 73 - 2nd mvt
Contredanses WoO14 No's 2, 3 & 4
Ludwig van Beethoven
Contredanses WoO14 No's 2, 3 & 4
Contredanses WoO14 No's 2, 3 & 4
Prelude in F Minor, WoO 55
Ludwig van Beethoven
Prelude in F Minor, WoO 55
Prelude in F Minor, WoO 55
Last played on
Polonaise in C Major, Op. 89
Ludwig van Beethoven
Polonaise in C Major, Op. 89
Polonaise in C Major, Op. 89
Last played on
Milonga del angel
Astor Piazzolla
Milonga del angel
Milonga del angel
Last played on
Prelude for the Left Hand, Op 9 No 1
Alexander Scriabin
Prelude for the Left Hand, Op 9 No 1
Prelude for the Left Hand, Op 9 No 1
Contredanses for piano (No 1-7)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Contredanses for piano (No 1-7)
Contredanses for piano (No 1-7)
Concerto for oboe and strings in D minor, transc for harpsichord
Alessandro Marcello
Concerto for oboe and strings in D minor, transc for harpsichord
Concerto for oboe and strings in D minor, transc for harpsichord
Prelude in D major, Op 23 No 4
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in D major, Op 23 No 4
Prelude in D major, Op 23 No 4
Last played on
Ballade in D major, Op 10 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Ballade in D major, Op 10 No 2
Ballade in D major, Op 10 No 2
Last played on
Liebesleid (Love's Sorrow)
Fritz Kreisler arr. Sergei Rachmaninov & Alessio Bax
Liebesleid (Love's Sorrow)
Liebesleid (Love's Sorrow)
Composer
La Valse
Maurice Ravel
La Valse
La Valse
Sonata No.3, Op.23
Alexander Scriabin
Sonata No.3, Op.23
Sonata No.3, Op.23
Sonata in A minor, D 784
Franz Schubert
Sonata in A minor, D 784
Sonata in A minor, D 784
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 arr Godowsky (Bourrée 1 and 2)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 arr Godowsky (Bourrée 1 and 2)
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 arr Godowsky (Bourrée 1 and 2)
Last played on
Waltz No 2 in E major, Op.39
Johannes Brahms
Waltz No 2 in E major, Op.39
Waltz No 2 in E major, Op.39
Performer
Last played on
Ballade in B major, Op 10 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Ballade in B major, Op 10 No 4
Ballade in B major, Op 10 No 4
Last played on
Capriccio in B minor, Op 76 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Capriccio in B minor, Op 76 No 2
Capriccio in B minor, Op 76 No 2
Last played on
Vocalise Op 31 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise Op 31 No 14
Vocalise Op 31 No 14
Last played on
Scriabin: Prelude for left hand alone, Op.9, No.1
Alexander Scriabin
Scriabin: Prelude for left hand alone, Op.9, No.1
Scriabin: Prelude for left hand alone, Op.9, No.1
Last played on
Pictures at an Exhibition, Promenade
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures at an Exhibition, Promenade
Pictures at an Exhibition, Promenade
Last played on
Pictures from an exhibition for piano; Ballet of the unhatched chicks
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures from an exhibition for piano; Ballet of the unhatched chicks
Pictures from an exhibition for piano; Ballet of the unhatched chicks
Last played on
Variations on a theme of Corelli Op.42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a theme of Corelli Op.42
Variations on a theme of Corelli Op.42
Last played on
Melodie from Orfeo ed Euridice
Alessio Bax
Melodie from Orfeo ed Euridice
Melodie from Orfeo ed Euridice
Last played on
10 Hungarian dances, arr. for piano solo [orig. for piano duet]
Johannes Brahms
10 Hungarian dances, arr. for piano solo [orig. for piano duet]
10 Hungarian dances, arr. for piano solo [orig. for piano duet]
3 Pieces Op.2 for piano
Alexander Scriabin
3 Pieces Op.2 for piano
3 Pieces Op.2 for piano
Hopak [from 'Sorochinskaya yarmarka'], arr. for piano
Modest Mussorgsky
Hopak [from 'Sorochinskaya yarmarka'], arr. for piano
Hopak [from 'Sorochinskaya yarmarka'], arr. for piano
Hungarian Dance No 5
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 5
Hungarian Dance No 5
Last played on
Adagio Sostenuto from Sonata in C minor Op.27 No.2 (Moonlight)
Alessio Bax
Adagio Sostenuto from Sonata in C minor Op.27 No.2 (Moonlight)
Adagio Sostenuto from Sonata in C minor Op.27 No.2 (Moonlight)
Last played on
