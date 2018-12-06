Six by SevenFormed 1996
Six by Seven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgvd.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e2e050f-7280-464e-b251-0a1272c43300
Six by Seven Biography (Wikipedia)
Six by Seven (also written as SIX.BY SEVEN or six.by seven or six.byseven) are an English indie rock band, formed in 1992 in Nottingham. The classic lineup of the band featured singer/guitarist Chris Olley, guitarist Sam Hempton, drummer Chris Davis, bassist Paul Douglas and keyboard player James Flower.
The band split up in 2008, before re-forming in 2012 with Olley and Flower as the only original members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Six by Seven Tracks
Sort by
Candlelight
Six by Seven
Candlelight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Candlelight
Last played on
Eat Junk Become Junk
Six by Seven
Eat Junk Become Junk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Eat Junk Become Junk
Last played on
Fade Away
Six by Seven
Fade Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Fade Away
Last played on
I Believe In Father Christmas
Six by Seven
I Believe In Father Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
I Believe In Father Christmas
Last played on
I.O.U Love
Six by Seven
I.O.U Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
I.O.U Love
Last played on
Brilliantly Cute - BBC Session 07/04/1998
Six by Seven
Brilliantly Cute - BBC Session 07/04/1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Brilliantly Cute - BBC Session 07/04/1998
Last played on
Your Town (BBC Session, 7 Apr 1998)
Six by Seven
Your Town (BBC Session, 7 Apr 1998)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Your Town (BBC Session, 7 Apr 1998)
Last played on
Your Town - BBC Session 07/04/1998
Six by Seven
Your Town - BBC Session 07/04/1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Your Town - BBC Session 07/04/1998
Last played on
IOU Love (Single Edit)
Six by Seven
IOU Love (Single Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
IOU Love (Single Edit)
Last played on
100 And Something Foxhall Road
Six by Seven
100 And Something Foxhall Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Something Wild - BBC Session 07/04/1998
Six by Seven
Something Wild - BBC Session 07/04/1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Something Wild - BBC Session 07/04/1998
Last played on
Get a Real Tattoo
Six by Seven
Get a Real Tattoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Get a Real Tattoo
Last played on
Crying
Six by Seven
Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Crying
Last played on
The Rise And Fall And Decline Of Everything
Six by Seven
The Rise And Fall And Decline Of Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
The Rise And Fall And Decline Of Everything
Last played on
Ocean - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
Six by Seven
Ocean - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Ocean - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
Caffeteria Rat - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
Six by Seven
Caffeteria Rat - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Catch The Rain - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
Six by Seven
Catch The Rain - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Bochum (Light Up My Life) - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
Six by Seven
Bochum (Light Up My Life) - 6Music Session 13/09/2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvd.jpglink
Six by Seven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist