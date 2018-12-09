Mary LattimoreHarpist living in Los Angeles, CA
Mary Lattimore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e2c9a0d-d21d-4b56-8bdb-43e01169c91b
Mary Lattimore Performances & Interviews
Mary Lattimore Tracks
Sort by
In Cedars
Meg Baird
In Cedars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0515vfz.jpglink
In Cedars
Last played on
Wind Carries Seed
Mary Lattimore
Wind Carries Seed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind Carries Seed
Last played on
Never Saw Him Again
Mary Lattimore
Never Saw Him Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Saw Him Again
Last played on
It Feels Like Falling
Mary Lattimore
It Feels Like Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Feels Like Falling
Last played on
Hello From the Edge of the Earth
Mary Lattimore
Hello From the Edge of the Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello From the Edge of the Earth
Last played on
The Quiet At Night
Mary Lattimore
The Quiet At Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quiet At Night
Last played on
Dead Princess
Mary Lattimore
Dead Princess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Princess
Last played on
Wawa By The Ocean
Mary Lattimore
Wawa By The Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04x4ndd.jpglink
Wawa By The Ocean
Last played on
Jimmy V
Mary Lattimore
Jimmy V
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nj0n5.jpglink
Jimmy V
Last played on
A Road
Mary Lattimore
A Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Road
Last played on
A Tunnel
Mary Lattimore
A Tunnel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Tunnel
Last played on
Laurent And Bernadette
Mary Lattimore
Laurent And Bernadette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laurent And Bernadette
Last played on
Otis Walks Into The Woods
Mary Lattimore
Otis Walks Into The Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Otis Walks Into The Woods
Last played on
The White Balloon
Mary Lattimore
The White Balloon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The White Balloon
Last played on
Mary Lattimore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist