Zé RamalhoBorn 3 October 1949
Zé Ramalho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e2c3b33-b734-41ba-ac71-2148338840f6
Zé Ramalho Biography (Wikipedia)
Zé Ramalho (born José Ramalho Neto on October 3, 1949 - Brejo do Cruz - Paraíba, Brazil) is a Brazilian composer and performer. Zé Ramalho has collaborated with various major Brazilian musicians, including Vanusa, Geraldo Azevedo and Alceu Valença to name a few. Ze Ramalho is also the first cousin of Elba Ramalho, a well known Brazilian composer and performer.
As with many musicians back in his younger days, he was first influenced by rock and roll; however, at the age of 20, his music took a more Northeastern Brazilian approach. Zé Ramalho's lyrics however, are very influenced by the socio-economic difficulties faced by the average Brazilian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zé Ramalho Tracks
Sort by
Nas Paredes Da Pedra Encantada, Os Segredos Talhados Por Sumé
Lula Côrtes
Nas Paredes Da Pedra Encantada, Os Segredos Talhados Por Sumé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nas Paredes Da Pedra Encantada, Os Segredos Talhados Por Sumé
Last played on
Zé Ramalho Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist