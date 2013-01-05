Blasted Mechanism is a Portuguese electro-rock band known for its highly theatrical live shows involving elaborated alien-themed costumes as a backdrop to their music. The band was founded in 1995 by Karkov and Valdjiu. New members joined later to form the current line up. As they like to put it "they weren't created but invented", blasting into the Portuguese music scene with a very different sound and visuals. They quickly became known for their extravagant audiovisual performances involving alien and tribal looking musicians and an irreverent, upbeat attitude. Over the years, they developed a unique musical style that mixes alternative rock, electronic music, reggae, dub and folk.