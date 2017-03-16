David CroftActor, singer and writer. Born 7 September 1922. Died 27 September 2011
David Croft
1922-09-07
David Croft Biography
Major David John Croft, OBE (born David John Andrew Sharland; 7 September 1922 – 27 September 2011) was an English writer, producer and director. David Croft is particularly noted for producing and co-writing a string of popular BBC sitcoms with Jimmy Perry and Jeremy Lloyd including Dad's Army, Are You Being Served?, It Ain't Half Hot Mum, Hi-de-Hi! and 'Allo 'Allo!
'Allo 'Allo Theme
