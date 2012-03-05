Sean CostelloBorn 16 April 1979. Died 15 April 2008
Sean Costello
1979-04-16
Sean Costello Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Costello (April 16, 1979 – April 15, 2008) was an American blues musician, renowned for his fiery guitar playing and soulful singing. He released five critically acclaimed albums before his career was cut short by his sudden death at the age of 28. Tinsley Ellis called him ‘the most gifted young blues guitarist on the scene... he was a triple threat on guitar, vocals and as a songwriter’.
