Grand Island is a Norwegian band. The band was formed in Oslo in 2004, with members from Moss, Sørumsand, and Oslo. They released their first album Say No To Sin in 2006. The band themselves refer to their music as 'southern indie'. 'Say No To Sin' was well received in Norway and appeared on many lists of the best albums in 2006.[citation needed]

Grand Island released their second album Boys and Brutes in Spring 2008. The album was nominated for a Spellemann award for best rock-album.[citation needed]

Vocalist and guitarist Espen Gustavsen also plays in the band "Johnny Cane Band" with Terje Krumins of fellow Norwegian band Superfamily.